Annual tree lighting



Published: Mon, November 21, 2016 @ 9:28 a.m.

AUSTINTOWN

Wickliffe Circle Christmas committee is sponsoring its 29th annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony Dec. 1 at Wickliffe Circle Fire Station, 4102 Mahoning Ave.

A carol sing-a-long will begin at 6:45 p.m. with music by Fitch Brass Band. Lights will be turned on and Santa Clause arrives on a fire truck at 7.

Refreshments will be available. The evening is made possible by donations from Austintown residents. Donations are welcome by the Wickliffe Tree Christmas Committee, 1181 S. Raccoon Road, Austintown, OH 44515.

