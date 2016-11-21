JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Akron man jailed after drunken bar misadventures



Published: Mon, November 21, 2016 @ 10:20 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — An Akron man spent the weekend in the Mahoning County jail after reports said he was kicked out of six of nine downtown bars for being extremely drunk, rubbing against women, jumping on tables and threatening to shoot up the bars when he was asked to leave.

Vincent White, 23, was finally arrested about 12:35 a.m. Saturday after reports said he swung from a light pole and yelled at two women sitting at an outdoor table.

Reports said business owners did not want to press charges and just wanted him to leave.

He was told several times to leave downtown but refused before he was arrested, reports said.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes