YOUNGSTOWN — An Akron man spent the weekend in the Mahoning County jail after reports said he was kicked out of six of nine downtown bars for being extremely drunk, rubbing against women, jumping on tables and threatening to shoot up the bars when he was asked to leave.

Vincent White, 23, was finally arrested about 12:35 a.m. Saturday after reports said he swung from a light pole and yelled at two women sitting at an outdoor table.

Reports said business owners did not want to press charges and just wanted him to leave.

He was told several times to leave downtown but refused before he was arrested, reports said.