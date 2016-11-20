Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown State football team was one of 24 teams to be selected for the 2016 FCS Playoffs that will start Saturday. The Penguins have been selected to host a first-round game against Samford at Stambaugh Stadium. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.

YSU, which has won four FCS National Championships, last appeared in the postseason in 2006 when it advanced to the semifinals before losing to eventual National Champion Appalachian State. This marks the 12th time in school history the Guins have been part of the FCS postseason.

The Penguins (8-3) were one of three Missouri Valley Football Conference teams selected. South Dakota State was the league's automatic qualifier while North Dakota State was the top-seeded team as an at-large selection.

YSU has had great success at home winning 14 straight postseason games since losing its first contest to UCF in 1990. YSU's last postseason home game was Dec. 2, 2006, against Illinois State.

The Penguins have an all-time FCS/Division I-AA Playoff record of 25-7 having won national titles in 1991, 1993, 1994 and 1997. YSU also played in the championship game in 1992 and 1999.

For ticket information follow @YSUsports on all social media platforms and visit www.YSUsports.com.