JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Two teens arrested in Chicago over shooting death of 15-year-old over shoes



Published: Sun, November 20, 2016 @ 12:06 p.m.

Associated Press

CHICAGO

Two teenagers were charged with first-degree murder Sunday in the fatal shooting of an Illinois congressman's grandson following an argument over a pair of basketball shoes.

Chicago police did not identify the 16-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl, who are due in bond court later Sunday.

Police said the two were arrested after they were identified as suspects in Friday's shooting death of 15-year-old Javon Wilson, the grandson of U.S. Rep. Danny Davis of Chicago.

Police have said the shooting stemmed from a dispute over basketball shoes. Wilson knew his attackers and they may have been friends at some point.

Davis said he was told that a 15-year-old boy had traded slacks for shoes with Wilson's 14-year-old brother, but thought better of the trade and went to Wilson's house with a 17-year-old girl. He said the pair forced their way in the house and argued with Wilson before the boy shot Wilson in the head.

Davis, a Democratic member of the House for 20 years, told The Associated Press on Saturday that his grandson was a victim of a world where gun violence has become commonplace.

"It's almost, just the way it is. People think nothing of it," Davis said. "Youngsters invariably say, 'I know a lot of guys who've got guns. I know a lot of girls who've got guns.'"

"It becomes a part of the culture of an environment that has got to change."

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes