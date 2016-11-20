Associated Press

CHICAGO

Two teenagers were charged with first-degree murder Sunday in the fatal shooting of an Illinois congressman's grandson following an argument over a pair of basketball shoes.

Chicago police did not identify the 16-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl, who are due in bond court later Sunday.

Police said the two were arrested after they were identified as suspects in Friday's shooting death of 15-year-old Javon Wilson, the grandson of U.S. Rep. Danny Davis of Chicago.

Police have said the shooting stemmed from a dispute over basketball shoes. Wilson knew his attackers and they may have been friends at some point.

Davis said he was told that a 15-year-old boy had traded slacks for shoes with Wilson's 14-year-old brother, but thought better of the trade and went to Wilson's house with a 17-year-old girl. He said the pair forced their way in the house and argued with Wilson before the boy shot Wilson in the head.

Davis, a Democratic member of the House for 20 years, told The Associated Press on Saturday that his grandson was a victim of a world where gun violence has become commonplace.

"It's almost, just the way it is. People think nothing of it," Davis said. "Youngsters invariably say, 'I know a lot of guys who've got guns. I know a lot of girls who've got guns.'"

"It becomes a part of the culture of an environment that has got to change."