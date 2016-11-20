CLEVELAND (AP) — Le’Veon Bell scored on a 1-yard touchdown run — long after time expired in the first half — and the Pittsburgh Steelers recorded eight sacks and snapped a four-game losing streak with a 24-9 win Sunday over the winless Cleveland Browns.

The Steelers (5-5) scored eight points with zeroes showing on the clock before halftime after they were awarded two extra plays because of defensive penalties against the Browns (0-11).

Steelers defensive tackle Javon Hargrave recovered a fumble by QB Josh McCown for a TD with 3:36 left to seal Pittsburgh’s win. The Steelers came in with a league-low 13 sacks before unloading on the Browns.

Bell finished with a season-high 146 yards rushing as the Steelers improved to 2-3 on the road and avoided an embarrassing loss to the NFL’s worst team.

Ben Roethlisberger improved to 20-2 in starts against Cleveland, still paying for not drafting the Ohio native in 2004.