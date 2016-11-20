COLUMBUS

A Republican state lawmaker wants to clear up confusion in state law about carrying concealed firearms into churches.

Rep. Nino Vitale of Urbana has told the Ohio House State Government Committee that vague language in state law is placing law-abiding concealed carry license holders at risk of criminal penalties and fines.

That is where his House Bill 452 comes into the picture.

“ ... What this bill does not do is allow CCW in a place of worship,” Vitale said in recent testimony submitted to the panel. “It simply puts worship space under the same rules as all other private property, making things consistent and simple for Ohioans.”

According to an analysis by the state’s Legislative Service Commission, HB 452 would generally permit license holders to carry concealed handguns into places of worship, unless those locations post signs prohibiting such carrying.

