Associated Press

AKRON, Ohio

Police say an Ohio man is in stable condition after he set himself on fire following what witnesses described as a rant about post-election protests.

Akron Police Sgt. Dennis Woodall says the 69-year-old man was wearing a U.S. Marine Corps uniform when he set himself ablaze Saturday morning on a city street.

Witnesses told the Akron Beacon Journal (http://bit.ly/2fIj8SP ) the man had become increasingly agitated after discussing the need to protest President-elect Donald Trump. They say the man had walked into a coffee shop and asked whether anyone knew who had organized a recent anti-Trump protest. They say he then left the store and set himself on fire after he doused himself in gasoline.

Woodall said Sunday that he couldn’t confirm the witnesses’ comments and he had no further details.