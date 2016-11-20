JOBS
Empty Bowls dinner at YSU art museum to benefit Rescue Mission



Published: Sun, November 20, 2016 @ 12:26 p.m.

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Empty Bowls, an international project to fight hunger featuring handmade ceramic bowls, will come to Youngstown State University's McDonough Museum of Art from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3.

Empty Bowls starts with local artists creating handmade bowls. THe YSU Ceramics Program hosted open studio workshops throughout the year for students and local volunteers to make the bowls.

Those attending the event choose an empy bowl in exchange for a donation and receive a simple meal. The bowl is meant to be taken home as a symbol of participation in helping feed those in need in Youngstown.

Proceeds will benefit the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley, the only emergency shelter in Mahoning County.

Donations are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Go online to emptybowlsysu.eventbrite.com for more information.

