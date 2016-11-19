MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Ken Williams doubled his season average, scoring 19 points and distributing seven assists as South Alabama remained undefeated by winning its second straight game in its own tournament, holding off Youngstown State 84-75 Saturday afternoon.

The Jaguars (4-0) face Jacksonville, which beat Florida International in overtime Saturday, in the Roundball Classic finale Sunday. South Alabama beat Florida International in overtime in its tournament opener Friday.

Shaq Calhoun dunked with 2:21 left to give South Alabama a 79-72 lead and Nick Stover did the same with 17 seconds left to make it 82-75. Stover added a layup with a second left for the final margin.

Stover finished with 16 points for the Jaguars and Don MuepoKelly added another dozen points and grabbed a dozen rebounds.

Cameron Morse scored 27 points to lead Youngstown State (1-3). Jorden Kaufman added 17 points and grabbed 14 rebounds.