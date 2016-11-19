JOBS
Services for Flora Cafaro Monday at St. Columba's



Published: Sat, November 19, 2016 @ 6:35 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Services for Flora M. Cafaro will be at noon Monday in St. Columba Cathedral on West Wood Street.

Friends may call there before the service, from 9:30 to 11:45 a.m.

The family requests that material tributes be made, in lieu of flowers, to the Oblate Sisters of Villa Maria, 50 Warner Road, Hubbard 44425.

Cafaro, 58, was the sister of Anthony Cafaro Sr. and John J. Cafaro, and daughter of the late retail magnate William M. and Alyce Cafaro, and served as trustee of the Cafaro Family Foundation.

She died of smoke inhalation Thursday in St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after being rescued from a fire at her home on Stewart Sharon Road in Brookfield.

