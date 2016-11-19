SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Martin Ruiz ran for 183 yards and three touchdowns and spearheaded a running attack that amassed 572 yards and scored seven touchdowns as Youngstown State ran all over Missouri State 65-20 in the Penguins regular season finale Saturday.

Youngstown State (8-3, 6-2) entered Saturday a game behind both North Dakota and South Dakota in the Missouri Valley Football Conference standings.

Joe Alessi ran seven times for 190 yards and two scores and Jody Webb carried 15 times for 166 yards and two touchdowns.

Ruiz scored from 3-yards out and again from a yard out in the first quarter. He broke a 94-yard touchdown in the second. Alessi scored on runs from 61 and 75-yards out in the fourth quarter and Webb scored on runs of 52 and 53-yards.

Brodie Lambert was 18 of 34 for 197 yards and two touchdowns for Missouri State (4-7, 2-6).