YOUNGSTOWN

As one enters the Arms Family mansion, it is the scent of Christmas that is first to register. Even when surrounded by antique bulbs, period Santa Clauses, and intricate snowflakes, it is the subtle fragrance of cinnamon that brings to mind the merriest of holidays.

The annual Memories of Christmas Past holiday spectacular, in its ninth year, opened this weekend at the 1905 Arts and Crafts-style mansion on Wick Avenue. Every year, 4000 to 6000 locals self-tour the seven lower-level rooms of Olive and Wilford Arms’ “Greystone.”

“People connect with the museum,” says Leann Rich, external relations manager of the Mahoning Valley Historical Society. “Lots of memories come back. It’s very nostalgic.”

Each room contains a myriad of unique decorations, which like every year, are all new to this year’s exhibit.

All tours are self-guided; during the weekends, the exhibit, which runs through Jan. 8, tends to be especially busy.

Even younger children may enjoy the exhibit, particularly with the scavenger hunt that encourages them to find three elves in each room, along with other interesting and unique items, such as a pig pulling a sleigh, a hot air light bulb, or the Statue of Liberty.

The basement of the Arms Mansion has been transformed for the holidays as well. Children, who have had to keep their hands to themselves through the tour, will be happy with the hands-on activities.

