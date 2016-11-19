YOUNGSTOWN

It’s family, said members of the LGBTQ community who made themselves comfortable Saturday at their Stonewall Community Center for the annual Mahoning Valley Pride Center Thanksgiving dinner.

The event, designed to promote togetherness for the LGBTQ community and supportive allies, also coincided with the rededication of the center after months of renovations, said Pride Center Chairman Dario Hunter.

“We have so much to be thankful for this year – our enduring sense of community, the great strides made by local heroes and the dedication and hard work that has allowed us to maintain and improve upon our safe space for LGBTQ residents here in the Valley,” Hunter said.

The Mahoning Valley Pride Center, not to be confused with the Pride Center of Greater Youngstown, is in its 19th year of serving the LGBTQ community in the Valley. It sees the modest upgrade of its physical space as a key development in the progress of community building for the groups it serves.

