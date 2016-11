Staff report

WARREN TOWNSHIP

The boil advisory issued on Thursday for Trumbull County water customers on several streets in Warren Township was lifted at 11:20 a.m. today.

The streets involved included Burnett Road, Diehl South Road, Fisher Street, Riverside Drive, Manhattan Avenue, Ritter Road, Woodview Circle and Park Road. For information, contact the Trumbull County Sanitary Engineer’s at 330-675-2775