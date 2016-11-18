YOUNGSTOWN

Police reports said a man arrested Thursday evening after responding to a call of an overdose appeared to be unconscious for several hours before he was revived.

Officers were called about 7:30 p.m. to a home and found Anthony Girardi, 30, of Julian Avenue, face down on the floor of a bathroom. He was revived by paramedics.

Reports said officers found crack cocaine and a crack pipe in the bedroom and Girard was charged with possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital where he has a police hold.

Reports said it appeared Girardi had been on the floor for some time because of the condition of the skin on his face where it had made contact with the floor.