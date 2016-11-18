JOBS
Tyler’s fifth annual cocoa and cookies



Published: Fri, November 18, 2016 @ 10:11 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Four years ago Tyler asked his mom if they could help children who do not have toys for Christmas. He suggested selling hot chocolate, like a lemonade stand, to earn money so more children could have toys for Christmas.

This year Tyler’s Cocoa and Cookie Stand will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 27 at 3501 Zedaker St. Cash donations and new toys also are accepted.

For information visit TylersCocoaAndCookieStand.

