HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a New Jersey woman shot and killed a friend who showed up at her house for a surprise visit.

Authorities say the woman told them she was talking on the phone to 50-year-old Kelvin Watford, who said he was returning from a trip and wasn’t nearby. The woman says she heard a dog barking and noises outside her Hamilton Township home late Thursday.

The woman told authorities she got her gun when she heard someone in her home and, while still on the phone, opened her bedroom door, saw a shadow and fired.

Watford, of Willingboro, died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

She called police at around 11:20 p.m. Her name hasn’t been released.

No charges have been filed and the investigation continues.