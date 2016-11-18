JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Surprise visit goes horrifically wrong as friend kills friend



Published: Fri, November 18, 2016 @ 1:57 p.m.

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a New Jersey woman shot and killed a friend who showed up at her house for a surprise visit.

Authorities say the woman told them she was talking on the phone to 50-year-old Kelvin Watford, who said he was returning from a trip and wasn’t nearby. The woman says she heard a dog barking and noises outside her Hamilton Township home late Thursday.

The woman told authorities she got her gun when she heard someone in her home and, while still on the phone, opened her bedroom door, saw a shadow and fired.

Watford, of Willingboro, died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

She called police at around 11:20 p.m. Her name hasn’t been released.

No charges have been filed and the investigation continues.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes