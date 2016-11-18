YOUNGSTOWN

If you or anyone you know is interested in joining the free Youngstown Fibromyalgia and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Support Group on Facebook, do so at http://bit.ly/2fZmDmg.

The group is for patients and families with fibromyalgia and/or chronic fatigue syndrome, and is there to support, inform and help in dealing with these illnesses.

The group was created by John Porterfield, who is a certified holistic life coach and fibromyalgia and fatigue wellness coach.