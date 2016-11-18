U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan made it official Thursday for his run at House minority leader against Nancy Pelosi. After the announcement, he became a trending topic on social media. Take a look below at how the national media views his challenge to Pelosi.

Meet the Rust Belt meditation guru challenging Pelosi (Politico)

Politico outlines Ryan’s career in politics to this point and pitching himself as the antidote to the Democrat's problems with white, working-class voters.

Tim Ryan: We’re doing something ‘terribly wrong’ if Donald Trump just got elected (Washington Times)

Ryan feels the Democratic party is doing something wrong and needs to move in a different direction in the wake of Donald Trump’s victory.

The Rachel Maddon Show: Rep. Tim Ryan challenges Nancy Pelosi for House Democratic leader (MSNBC)

Tim Ryan joined Rachel Maddon for his first interview after announcing his decision to run for House minority leader. Ryan outlined the direction he thinks the Democratic party should go moving forward.