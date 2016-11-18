YOUNGSTOWN

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan. D-Howland, will hold a 3:45 p.m. press conference today to explain in more detail his plan to challenge colleague U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for the position of House Minority Leader.

Ryan announced Thursday that he is running for the position, saying he thinks his experience representing a working class area would be better for the party and help them win back those voters who supported Republicans across the country and Donald Trump in his campaign for president over Hilllary Clinton.

The timing and positioning are interesting in that, Clinton lost badly in Ryan's district — the worst losses being in Ryan's home Trumbull County.

The election for minority leader is scheduled for Nov. 30.

Go to The Vindy's Facebook page at 3:45 today to watch this event live.