AUSTINTOWN

The Mahoning County OVI Task Force is conducting two OVI checkpoints tonight, in conjunction with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The first one started at 10 p.m. and runs through midnight at 483 N. Canfield-Niles Road.

The second will be from 1 a.m. to 3 a.m. at 4477 Mahoning Avenue.

Officers will also conduct saturation patrols throughout the county over the weekend.