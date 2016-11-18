Home Savings wants to send troops 10,000 holiday postcards.

They have made postcards available at all Home Savings retail branch offices for area residents and customers to send holiday greetings to those serving our country. Anyone who wants to stop in and write a personal thank you to our troops for the holidays is welcome to do so.

Holiday Mail for Heroes program is the effort of the American Red Cross. The Red Cross invites the public to send cards of thanks, encouragement and holiday cheer to members of our U.S. Armed Forces, veterans, and their military families.