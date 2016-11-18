Staff report

BROOKFIELD

The Mahoning County coroner's office confirmed this morning that Flora Cafaro, the sister of J.J. and Anthony Cafaro Sr., died in a fire at her Brookfield Township home Thursday afternoon, according to the Brookfield Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to an alarm call from the second floor of the gated home in the 5000 block of Stewart Sharon Road about 4 p.m., said Brookfield Fire Capt. David Coffy.

Coffy said firefighters had to break through the property’s locked gate and found smoke coming out of the second floor. When they got into the home, the bedroom at the back was fully involved.

“We got her out of the house, and she was transported to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital,” Coffy said.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

So far, there has been no official public comment from the Niles-based Cafaro Co., where Flora Cafaro worked in the family-owned development business.