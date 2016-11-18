JOBS
Deputy US marshal fatally shot today in southeast Georgia



Published: Fri, November 18, 2016 @ 1:46 p.m.

LUDOWICI, Ga. (AP) — The FBI says a deputy U.S. marshal has been fatally shot in southeast Georgia.

Stephen Emmett, a spokesman for the FBI in Atlanta, said in an emailed statement the shooting happened Friday morning in rural Long County. He said no other information was immediately available.

Long County Sheriff Craig Nobles declined to comment when reached by phone, referring all inquiries to federal authorities.

Long County is located about 55 miles southeast of Savannah.

