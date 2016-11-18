GIRARD

The ramp from U.S. Route 422 to Interstate 80 eastbound is scheduled to re-open by 6 p.m. today, the Ohio Department of Transportation has announced.

However, the ramp from Interstate 80 eastbound to U.S. Route 422 will remain closed through July 2017. The detour is Interstate 680 southbound to state Route 711 northbound to U.S. Route 422.

The ramp from U.S. Route 422 to Interstate 80 westbound will remain closed through September 2017. The detour is U.S. Route 422 to state Route 711 southbound to Interstate 680 northbound to Interstate 80 westbound.

This work is part of a $91.5 million project to widen Interstate 80 between state Routes 11 and 193. The entire project is scheduled to be completed by late July 2018.