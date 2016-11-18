NEWTON FALLS

Braceville United Methodist Church, 589 Park Road SW, will have a stuffed pork chop dinner from 4 until 6:30 p.m. or until sold out Saturday.

The dinner includes mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, coleslaw, applesauce, homemade desserts, bread, coffee, tea or punch.

The cost is $10 for adults and $4 for children. Takeouts are available. The church is off of state Route 82 in the center of Braceville Township.