Braceville UMC sets dinner Saturday



Published: Fri, November 18, 2016 @ 9:59 a.m.

NEWTON FALLS

Braceville United Methodist Church, 589 Park Road SW, will have a stuffed pork chop dinner from 4 until 6:30 p.m. or until sold out Saturday.

The dinner includes mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, coleslaw, applesauce, homemade desserts, bread, coffee, tea or punch.

The cost is $10 for adults and $4 for children. Takeouts are available. The church is off of state Route 82 in the center of Braceville Township.

