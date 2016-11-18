AUSTINTOWN

A Youngstown woman faces charges of disorderly conduct and obstructing official business for alleged "belligerent" behavior while intoxicated.

Charged with the misdemeanor offenses is DeShawn Javey, 23, of Winona Drive.

The charges stem from an incident reported Thursday night, when township officers observed a group of people running through the parking lot of an Interstate Boulevard business, according to a police report.

The group was reportedly trying to help get Javey home due to her intoxicated state.

Before her ride home arrived, however, Javey reportedly took off running, leading officers on a chase ending at a Canfield-Niles Road business. Javey then reportedly entered the business and locked herself in a restroom. When she was apprehended, Javey reportedly gave officers incorrect personal information.

Police also reported that Javey screamed profanities and racially-charged comments at them throughout the incident, refused to cooperate, and threw up in a police cruiser.

She was taken to an area hospital, then lodged in the Mahoning County jail, according to a report.