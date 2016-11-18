WARREN

Warren Civic League will sponsor its 29th annual Debutante Ball on Saturday at St. Demetrios Banquet Center, 3223 Atlantic St. NE.

Music will be provided by DJ Darrell “DJ EZ D” Benson. The formal affair begins at 7 p.m. and ends at 11.

Local dance studio, Artistically U Dance, will assist the debutantes in a choreographed waltz.

Tickets are $40 and can be purchased from any Warren Civic League member.

Tresa Clark is chairman, and Sharron Napier is co-chairman.

For information call 330-394-6234.

Last year’s outstanding debutante, Aunjanae Warfield, graduated from Harding High School and is a student at Baldwin Wallace University majoring in athletic training.