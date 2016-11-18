SALEM

The annual community calendar, prepared by the Salem Historical Society, features the Society’s 70th anniversary.

On July 29, 2017, the Society celebrates its founding by local citizens who saw the need of preserving the community’s history. This edition of the calendar features all photographs in full color.

In addition to the Salem Historical Society gift shop, 239 S. Lundy Ave., calendars are on sale at the Salem Computer Center and the UPS Store. For information call the society at 330-337-8514.