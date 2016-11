YOUNGSTOWN

Sir Wolfgang Green, 22, today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court was sentenced to 13 years in prison on a charge of involuntary manslaughter.

Green pleaded guilty last week before Judge John Durkin for the Sept. 16, 2015, shooting death of Devon Bailey, at a home in the 500 block of Cohasset Avenue.

The two were reportedly playing with a gun when the gun went off and killed Bailey.