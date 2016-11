CAMPBELL

St. John Orthodox Church, 301 Struthers-Liberty Road, Campbell, is taking orders for its Christmas kolachi sale until Nov. 23. Apricot, cheese, lekvar, nut and poppy seed are available for $11 each. Call Anne at 330-549-6016 or Debbie at 330-757-8835 to place an order. Pickup will be 3 to 6 p.m. Dec. 2 at the church. The wrong location was included under Food Sales in Wednesday’s edition.