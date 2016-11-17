BERLIN (AP) — Offering some pointed foreign policy advice to his successor, President Barack Obama expressed hope today that President-elect Donald Trump would stand up to Russia when it deviates from U.S. "values and international norms."

Obama, in a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during his final presidential visit to Germany, said that while he does not expect Trump to "follow exactly our blueprint or our approach" he is hopeful that Trump will pursue constructive policies that defend democratic values and the rule of law.

He said Trump shouldn't "simply take a real-politik approach and suggest that if we just cut some deals with Russia, even if it hurts people or even if it violates international norms or even if it leaves smaller countries vulnerable or creates long-term problems in regions like Syria, that we just do whatever's convenient at the time."

Obama began his presidency with a goal to "reset" ties with Russia, but they eventually plunged to the lowest point since the Cold War over conflicts in Ukraine and Syria.

Trump has spoken favorably of Russian President Vladimir Putin. But he has outlined few specifics as to how he would go about recalibrating ties with the country.