DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A University of Dayton official says an American flag that was altered to appear burned will continue to hang in the art department hallway where it was anonymously put up two days after the presidential election.

Provost Paul Benson tells the Dayton Daily News that although the piece upsets or offends some people, the university respects free-speech rights and differing opinions. He says the piece has turned into a way for people to share their strong feelings in a civil manner.

Handwritten responses have been pinned next to the flag, which was made to look scorched and included a printed message: “We will move forward.”

Some of the posted notes criticize President-elect Donald Trump. Another writer says he or she is now ashamed to attend the school.