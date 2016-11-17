WASHINGTON, D.C. —U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan has made it official: He is launching a challenge to House minority leader Nancy Pelosi.

In a letter to the House Democratic Caucus, Ryan announced his intention to seek the top spot in leadership elections scheduled for Nov. 30.



"While having a position in Democratic Leadership has never been my life’s ambition, after this election I believe we all need to re-evaluate our roles within the Caucus, the Democratic Party, and our country," Ryan wrote. " That is why I am announcing my run for Minority Leader of the Democratic Caucus and humbly request your support."

In the letter, Ryan listed a litany of failures among Democrats in recent years.

"Over the last 18 years, Democrats have only been in the majority of the House of Representatives for two terms and last week’s election results set us back even further," he wrote. "We have lost over 60 seats since 2010. We have the fewest Democrats in state and federal offices since Reconstruction.



"Under our current leadership, Democrats have been reduced to our smallest congressional minority since 1929. This should indicate to all of us that keeping our leadership team completely unchanged will simply lead to more disappointment in future elections," Ryan said in the letter.