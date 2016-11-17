JOBS
Report: Woman wanted money and nachos for sex



Published: Thu, November 17, 2016 @ 2:49 p.m.

NORTH LIMA

A woman is charged with soliciting and possessing criminal tools after she allegedly offered to sell a sex act to an undercover Beaver Township police officer for $50 and some nachos.

Charged is Crystal Hotlosz, 36, of St. Clairsville.

The arrest earlier this week was the result of a prostitution investigation that police initiated after seeing an advertisement posted on a Youngstown classified website, according to a police report.

After meeting up with Hotlosz in the parking lot of the Market Street Los Gallos restaurant Monday, the officer reportedly discussed pricing with her.

“She asked if I had any extra money and her nachos,” the officer stated in the report.

A man who drove her to the meeting, Mark Robbins, 41, of Youngstown, was arrested for promoting prostitution.

