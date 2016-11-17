PITTSBURGH (AP) — A woman who spent more than seven years in prison for a $7 million insurance fraud and the unrelated death of a patient at her now-defunct nursing home is in trouble with the law again.
This time, the Allegheny County district attorney’s office says 70-year-old Martha Bell has swindled an 89-year-old man out of $322,000 by falsely telling him he could invest in Medicare “bed licenses” that she allegedly claimed to still control.
The West Mifflin woman’s attorney didn’t immediately comment. She faces a preliminary hearing Dec. 1.
Bell spent more than two years in prison for the October 2001 death of an 88-year-old woman who wandered outside the Robinson Township nursing home Bell once owned. The death investigation led to the Medicare fraud charges, which cost Bell five more years in prison.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.