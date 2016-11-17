YOUNGSTOWN — A Mahoning County Grand Jury Thursday indicted 33 people including Jarel Gadson, 21, Alameda Avenue, on two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of cocaine with a forfeiture specification.

On Oct. 15, reports said Gadson was arrested along with Kayvon Fields, 22, of Crandall Avenue, after a car Gadson was driving was pulled over at Market Street and East Woodland Avenue for an illegal lane change.

Reports said when police found out Gadson has a suspended license, he was taken into custody. When police looked inside the car, they saw a gun inside the center console of the car.

Police searched the car and found two guns, a loaded 9 mm semiautomatic handgun and a loaded .40-caliber semiautomatic handgun which a records check showed was stolen in June 2015 from Hubbard. When Gadson was searched police also found three pills and six rocks of suspected crack cocaine in a bag he had in his clothes, reports said.

The grand jury also indicted Andrae Taylor, 33, Stadium Drive, on possession of heroin with a forfeiture specification.

The grand jury also indicted Robert Hill, 49, Oakview Avenue, Struthers, on felonious assault and kidnapping.