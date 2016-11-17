JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Mahoning County Grand Jury indicts 33



Published: Thu, November 17, 2016 @ 4:37 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A Mahoning County Grand Jury Thursday indicted 33 people including Jarel Gadson, 21, Alameda Avenue, on two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of cocaine with a forfeiture specification.

On Oct. 15, reports said Gadson was arrested along with Kayvon Fields, 22, of Crandall Avenue, after a car Gadson was driving was pulled over at Market Street and East Woodland Avenue for an illegal lane change.

Reports said when police found out Gadson has a suspended license, he was taken into custody. When police looked inside the car, they saw a gun inside the center console of the car.

Police searched the car and found two guns, a loaded 9 mm semiautomatic handgun and a loaded .40-caliber semiautomatic handgun which a records check showed was stolen in June 2015 from Hubbard. When Gadson was searched police also found three pills and six rocks of suspected crack cocaine in a bag he had in his clothes, reports said.

photo

Jarel Gadson mug

The grand jury also indicted Andrae Taylor, 33, Stadium Drive, on possession of heroin with a forfeiture specification.

photo

Andrae Taylor mug

The grand jury also indicted Robert Hill, 49, Oakview Avenue, Struthers, on felonious assault and kidnapping.

photo

Robert Hill mug

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes