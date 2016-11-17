DANCES

USA Dance Snowflake Ball: 4 to 9 p.m. Dec. 11, Avon Oaks Ballroom, 1401 N. State St., Girard. The evening will also feature open dancing to holiday favorites. Advance ticket sales only through Dec. 1; go to usadance2015.com.

MUSIC

Andy Williams Christmas Extravaganza: 7:30 p.m., Dec. 12, Stambaugh Auditorium, 1000 Fifth Ave., Youngstown; Featuring the Lennon Sisters and the Osmond Brothers. At stambaughauditorium.com for tickets.

“Baby It’s Cold Outside”: a Sinatra-style holiday concert featuring vocalist Angelo Babbaro and Friends, 3 p.m., Dec. 11 at the Boardman Performing Arts Center, 7777 Glenwood Ave., Boardman. Benefits Potential Development and the Rich Center for Autism. Tickets are $35 ($30 for 60 and up) and available at babyitscoldoutsideconcert.eventbrite.com. Call 330-554-5234 for information.

Columbiana Christmas Spectacular: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, at Main Steet Theater, 5 N. Main St., Columbiana. Christmas music performed by local favorites, including Canfield Community Concert Band; crowntheaterproductions.org for ticket info.

Canfield Community Concert Band Christmas Concert: 6 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Columbiana Church of the Nazarene, 330 N. Elm St. Modern and traditional holiday music. Admission is free. Go to canfieldccband.org for information.

Canfield Community Concert Band Christmas Concert: 7 p.m., Dec. 6 at the Crestview Local School District Performing Arts Center, 44100 Crestview Road, Columbiana. Go to canfieldccband.org.

Chords of Christmas: 7 p.m. Dec. 9, Ford Family Recital Hall, 260 W. Federal St., Youngstown. Northeastern Ohio’s rock’n’roll Christmas experience, featuring the music of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra and the narration of an original story.

Carols & Cocoa: 7 p.m., Dec. 7 at Stambaugh Auditorium, 1000 Fifth Ave., Youngstown. Dana School of Music at Youngstown State University will again present Carols & Cocoa in the Stambaugh Ballroom featuring seasonal favorites, and culminating in a holiday sing-along. Dana School of Music students bring cookies to share and complimentary cocoa will be available. Featured groups are the Dana Trombone Ensemble, the Dana Clarinet Ensemble, the Dana Early Music Ensemble, the Dana Flute Ensemble, University Chorus, Dana Chorale and guest group, the Stambaugh Chorus. After a brief intermission, guests are invited upstairs to the concert hall where the Dana Holiday Concert will be presented featuring Bach’s Magnificat as well as holiday favorites. Tickets, which are all general admission, may be purchased in advance at the Stambaugh box office or by phone at 330-259-0555 or at stambaughauditorium.com. Tickets will also be available at the door ($11, $6 for students from other schools and senior citizens and free for children under 12 and YSU students, faculty and staff).

David Arkenstone’s Winter Fantasy: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21, Ford Family Recital Hall, 260 W. Federal St., Youngstown. Grammy nominee David Arkenstone takes guests around the world one winter’s eve with this musical holiday journey featuring festive original and traditional tunes; youngstownsymphony.com.

Elegant String Quartet Holiday Concert: 5-6:30 p.m. Dec. 17, Boardman Park, 375 Boardman-Poland Road. A free concert of holiday favorites in the St. James meeting house.

Emmet Cahill’s Christmas in Ireland Tour: 8 p.m. Dec. 9, St. Columba Cathedral, 159 W Rayen Ave., Youngstown. Tickets available at ticketleap.com or call Frank at 330-240-4322. Prices start at $15.

Sara Groves O Holy Night Tour: A Night of Christmas music and storytelling. 7 p.m., Dec. 8, Old North Church, 7105 Herbert Road, Canfield; go to oldnorthchurch.org.

A Barbershop Quartet Christmas: 12:15 p.m., Butler Institute of American Art, 524 Wick Ave., Youngstown. Free. PHOTO, PAGE C11.

Broadway Christmas Wonderland: 7 p.m., Dec. 7, W.D. Packard Hall, 1703 Mahoning Ave. NW, Warren; packardmusichall.com..

Sandi Patty Christmas Blessings Tour: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College, New Wilmington, Pa. Gospel music star in concert. westminster.edu (go to celebrity series for ticket info).

Youngstown Symphony Orchestra’s “Christmas in the City”: 8 p.m., Dec. 3. Featuring Broadway star Rachel York. At Powers Auditorium, 260 W. Federal St., Youngstown; youngstownsymphony.com.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra: 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. today at Covelli Centre. Tickets range from $40 to $69, via ticketmaster.com. A rock spectacle with a holiday message.

Tuba Christmas: 2 p.m. Dec. 4, Stambaugh Auditorium, 1000 Fifth Ave., Youngstown. A host of tuba players will gather to play holiday classics. Donation at door.

LIGHT DISPLAYS

Boardman Park Holiday Light Display: 5-10 p.m. Dec. 4 until Jan. 9. Tune car radios to 88.9 FM to enjoy 21 light displays that are synchronized to a variety of traditional Christmas songs. This event is free.

Joy of Christmas Light Display: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 18 through Dec. 26 at Firestone Park, 338 East Park Ave., Columbiana. Show dates are Nov. 18-20; 24-27; Dec. 1-4; 8-26. Northeast Ohio’s biggest light display. While driving through the show, participants can stop at the Gingerbread House and Santa’s Ice Castle for cookies, hot chocolate and food, a photo with Santa, Christmas crafts and face painting and a coloring contest. There is an $8 donation per vehicle Thursday and Sunday; $10 donation per vehicle Friday and Saturday; $2 per person motorcoaches. Senior night is $5 per car Dec. 3. Hayride through the lights will be Nov. 19 for $5 per person. Light up Night on Town Square will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Nov. 18. Call 330-482-2282 or go to tourcolumbianaohio.com for information.

ONSTAGE

“Nativity, The Hope”: Dec. 2-4, 9-11. Curtain times: 7:30 p.m Fridays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Youngstown Playhouse, Playhouse Lane, Youngstown; 330-788-8739.

“How the Drag Queen Stole Christmas”: Dec. 2-3, 9-10. Curtain times: 8 p.m., Rust Belt Theater, Calvin Center, 755 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown; 330-507-2358.

“Winter Wonderettes”: Dec. 16-18. Curtain times: 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Stage Left Players, Trinity Playhouse, 234 E. Lincoln Way, Lisbon; stageleftplayers.org.

“Best Christmas Pageant Ever”: Dec. 2-4, 9-11. Curtain times: 7:30 p.m Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m Sundays, New Castle Playhouse, 202 E. Long Ave., New Castle, Pa.; newcastleplayhouse.org.

“Miracle on Easy Street”: Dec. 16 (7:30 p.m.); Dec. 17 (2:30 and 7:30 p.m.) and Dec. 18 (2:30 p.m.), Easy Street Productions, performances at Deyor Performing Arts Center, 260 W. Federal St., Youngstown; easystreetshows.com.

“Just Give ‘Em the News”: Nov. 30-Dec. 2, Dec. 7-10. Curtain times at 7 p.m. (matinees at noon), Dutch Village, 150 E. State St., Columbiana; dasdutchvillage.com.

“A Big Band New Year’s Eve”: Dec. 31. Curtain times at 7 p.m. (matinees at noon), Dutch Village, 150 E. State St., Columbiana; dasdutchvillage.com.

Great Russian Nutcracker: 7 p.m. Nov. 26, Powers Auditorium. The Moscow Ballet’s spectacular holiday production returns, with local dance students participating. For tickets, go to youngstownsymphony.com.

“Santa Claus Conquers the Martians”: Dec. 2-4, 9-11. Curtain times 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays, Kent State Trumbull Campus, 4314 Mahoning Ave. NW, Warren; 330-675-8887.

“The Wizard of Oz”: Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Powers Auditorium, 260 W. Federal St., Youngstown. Tickets range from $17 to $29 at youngstownsymphony.com and the box office. A classical ballet based on the familiar story, presented by Ballet Western Reserve.

SALES, SHOWS

An American Holiday at the Butler Institute of American Art: Dec. 3, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Dec. 4, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Butler, 524 Wick Ave., Youngstown. This quality art and artisan show features unique, hand-crafted pieces, inlcuding pottery, glass and decor, jewelry, toys, prints and more. Admission is $6.

Artists of the Mahoning Commons and Friends: Noon-5 p.m. Nov. 19-20; Nov. 26-27, The Ward Bakery building, 1024 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown. Youngstown-area artists will have their working studio spaces open for viewing and shopping. The event will feature paintings, jewelry, sculpture, pottery, fiber art, glass, soap, mixed media, drawing, prints, photography and custom work. PHOTO, PAGE C12.

Christ Episcopal Church Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Homemade baked goods, soup, handcrafted items for teachder gifts, stocking stuffers, holiday decorations, wooden pallet and shutter art, basket auction and more, at Christ Episcopal Church, 2627 Atlantic St. NE, Warren; christchurchwarren.org.

Christmas Marketplace and Cookie Walk: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 4, Tyler Mahoning Valley Historical Society, 325 W. Federal St., Youngstown. The event will feature artisan crafts and baked goods and candy, from more than 30 vendors. Admission is $4 ($3 for senior citizens and college students and $2 for children). Guests can pay an additional $3 to include a same-day admission to Memories of Christmas Past exhibit at the Arms Family Museum. For information, call 330-743-2589.

Christmas Treasures Sale: Lake Milton Presbyterian Church, 942 Grandview Road, Lake Milton, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 26. New and like new items will be for sale with prices from 50 cents to $5. Participants will be offered a free cup of coffee and soup. The church cookbook with more than 300 recipes will be available.

Holiday Market at Hartford Hill: Hartford Hill Winery, 3864 Bushnell Campbell Road, Fowler, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 3. The market will feature artisans, makers and growers selling high-quality gifts and home decor. Admission is free.

Youngstown Flea’s Holiday Flea: 4-8 p.m. Dec. 2 and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 3 at DeYor Performing Arts Center, 260 W Federal St., Youngstown.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Alameda and Redondo Neighborhood Association’s Festival of Lights: 5:30 p.m., Dec. 15, Heart Ranch, 211 Redondo Ave., Youngstown. Participants can travel through the Northside, viewing Christmas lights. Cookies will be served and songs sung. This free event ends with pictures at the city Christmas tree.

Boardman Park’s Community Christmas event: 4-6 p.m. Dec. 4, Boardman Park, 375 Boardman-Poland Road. Guests can decorate a family named tree, visit with Santa and enjoy holiday music. Participants are invited to bring some natural decorations for one of the park’s pine trees. Reserve a tree by calling 330-726-8105. Santa will arrive by fire truck at 4:20 p.m. Cookies and hot chocolate will be available in the St. James meeting house. All activities are free and will take place near the gazebo and St. James Church. Non-perishable food items will be collected for the Boardman Lions Club.

Boar’s Head and Yule Log festival: 1:30 and 4 p.m. Jan. 8, at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 323 Wick Ave.,Youngstown; for information about this dinner and performance, go to stjohnohio.org..

Breakfast with Santa: 9-11 a.m., Dec. 3, Antone’s Banquet Centre, 8578 Market St., Boardman ($20,$10 for children under 10). Activities include crafts, a chance auction, face painting, local entertainment, a mascot parade and more. All children receive a special gift and visit with Santa. Proceeds benefit the local programs and services at Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley. For reservations, call 330-746-9122.

Disney on Ice, Passport to Adventure: Dec. 21-25, eight performances. Tickets range from $15 to $50 at Ticketmaster.com. Famiy ice skating show presents a live celebration of Disney’s animated gems.

Elf on the Bookshelf: During December visit the Austintown, Boardman, Poland and Tri-Lakes libraries to see all the places and mischief the Elf on the Shelf is getting into. Look for the Elf on the Shelf photos on the library’s Facebook page and Instagram and add some of your own. For the family. Holiday Program.

Supper with Santa: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 7-8, Boardman Park, 375 Boardman-Poland Road. Guests will eat, make crafts and listen to music. A professional picture with Santa is included in the fee of $9 ($7 for Boardman residents; free for children 2 and under). Tickets can be purchased at the park office or at boardmanpark.com. Tickets will not be sold at the door.

Santa’s Calling: 6-8 p.m. Dec. 12 and 14, Boardman Park, 375 Boardman-Poland Road. Boardman Park will be assisting Santa with a direct line from the North Pole to the Boardman community. Parents who would like their children, ages 3-8, to receive a phone call from Santa can pick up a form at the park office or it can be downloaded at boardmanpark.com. Completed forms should be returned to the park office or faxed to 330-726-4562. The deadline is Dec. 12. Only one call per family; it is important to be home during the scheduled time. There is no fee for the phone call.

Cookies For Santa: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Dec. 21, at Boardman Park, 375 Boardman-Poland Road. Children will make cookies, holiday Grinch waffles, crafts and more ($4, $3 for Boardman residents). Tickets can be purchased at the park office. No tickets will be sold at the door.

Columbiana Women’s Club Christmas Home Tour: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 9 and 10, at the club, 121 N. Main St. Luncheon from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The 2016 tour features lunch at the club and self-driving tour of five Columbiana homes decorated for Chirstmas. Tickets are $20 and are available at Willows by the Wehr Florist, 702 E. Park Ave., or by calling the club at 330-482-2832.

Christmas In Columbiana: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 18 and 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 19. The event includes merchant open houses, holiday sales, promotions, refreshments, holiday music by Crown Theater Productions, Santa Christmas Parade and more, in downtown Columbiana.

Memories of Christmas Past: opens Nov. 19 and runs through Jan. 8, Arms Family Museum, 648 Wick Ave., Youngstown. Hours are Tueday-Sunday noon-4 p.m. and Thursdays noon-7. Admission is $7 ($6 for seniors, $5 for children; free if 3 and under). The rooms of the museum are decorated with vintage items from decades past from the collection of the Mahoning Valley Historical Society. Go to mahoninghistory.org. PHOTOS, PAGE C11.

Holiday Parade and Christmas Tree Lighting: Federal Street, downtown Youngstown, Dec. 2. This year’s parade includes a multitude of family-friendly activities, including caroling, and food and holiday vendors on Central Square beginning at 4:30 p.m. The parade will begin at 6 p.m. and the tree lighting will take place at 7 p.m. on Central Square followed by pictures with Santa at 20 Federal Place building interior court.

Crandall Park South Neighborhood’s holiday tree lighting: at the corners of Ford and Crandall Avenues, 6:30 p.m.; lighting starts at 7 p.m., Dec. 1. Participants are asked to bring an ornament for the tree.

Medieval Celebration of Christmastyme: 7 p.m. Dec. 2-3 and 9-10, Christ Episcopal Church, 2627 Atlantic St. NE, Warren. Tickets by Nov. 21 cost $35 per person or $260 for a table of 8; after Nov. 23, cost is $40 per person or $300 for a table of 8. Be guests of the Lord and Lady of the castle as they gather to sing songs and tell the story of the first Christmas. Go to tapestriesofohio.net for information.

Empty Bowls: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Dec. 3, John J. McDonough Museum of Art, 525 Wick Ave., Youngstown. Empty Bowls is an international project to fight hunger. The ceramics program at YSU hosted open studio workshops where students and local volunteers created handmade ceramic bowls. Attendees choose an empty bowl in exchange for their donation and receive a simple meal to enjoy. The bowl is meant to be taken home as a symbol of their participation in helping feed those in need in Youngstown. Proceeds benefit the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley. Online tickets are $15 at emptybowlsysu.eventbrite.com. Limited tickets for $20 will be available at the door.

Keyboard Christmas Extravaganza Concert: 7:30 p.m., Dec. 5, Bliss Recital Hall, YSU campus. Free and open to the public.

Breakfast with Santa: Have breakfast with Santa at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in New Middletown, from 9-11 a.m. Dec. 3, at this annual Springfield Library Capital Campaign event. Cost is $8, $5 for children, with children under age 3 free. For information, call 330-740-6086.

Lighting of the Village: Dec. 3, Poland Village Square. Stop by the Poland library for Christmas crafts, songs and stories from 5:30-7 p.m. Kravitz Delicatessen will give away hot cider and cookies while supplies last.

Gingerbread House Holiday Program: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 20. Sip hot chocolate and listen to Christmas music while building and decorating a miniature gingerbread house using graham crackers, icing, gumdrops and more. For children of all ages; children under 7 must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required. Stop in the Poland Library or call 330-744-8636 and ask for the Poland Library to register. Holiday program. For school-age children.

Gingerbread Houses: 2:30 p.m. Dec. 3. Decorate a graham cracker gingerbread house with candy and frosting for a holiday decoration or a holiday treat. Supplies provided. For children of all ages, with a caregiver.

Make Your Own Ornament: 4:30 p.m. Dec. 6, Struthers library. School-age children can make their own pine cone ornament. Supplies for the craft will be provided. For school age children.

Re-design Santa’s Village: 4-6 p.m. Dec. 16, Struthers Library. Santa wants his village to have a makeover, but he is not sure where to start. Come and explore ways to help Santa make his village better for all his helpers. Build the village of dreams. Materials provided. For school-age children.

“Owl” Be Home for Christmas Ornament: 4 p.m. Dec. 8, Main Library, Youngstown. Add this up-cycled owl ornament to your holiday tree or give it as a gift. For kids in grade 4-12.

12 Days of Christmas: At the Main Library, Youngstown, in December. The drummers, pipers, lords, ladies, maids, swans, geese, golden rings, calling birds, French hens, turtledoves, and the partridge have all gone missing inside the library. Find all of the grand gifts? For all ages.

Holiday Card Making: 4:30 p.m. Dec. 12, Brownlee Woods Library. Use different materials to make a unique holiday card. For the whole family.

Christmas Felt Ornaments: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 15, Main Library, Youngstown. Make felt ornaments. For adults and teens. To register, call 330-744-8636. For teens and adults.

Holiday Movie Matinee: 3 p.m. Dec. 10 at Austintown Library. Bring snacks and drinks. Children age 7 and younger must be with an adult. Movie will be rated PG or G.