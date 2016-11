BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

BRENNER, BRETT 11/13/1985 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Robbery



BURNEY, TYEISHA N 12/30/1988 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

CLARK, KELLY 7/24/1980 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Arrest Of Probationer



CLARK, PHILLIP 9/11/1987 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of P.O.

DAVIS, ALPHONSO V 2/19/1974 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence



DERRICO, JOSEPH 5/7/1989 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possessing Criminal Tools



DYER, CARLTON C 6/10/1985 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Violate Protection Order or Consent Agreement



EATON, JORDAN D 5/24/1996 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Contempt Of Court



EDWARDS, RONNIE E 3/5/1992 OSP Having Weapons While Under Disability



FRANKO, JASON W 8/5/1988 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Obstructing Official Business

GALLANT, KATHLEEN J 1/29/1982 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Receiving Stolen Property

HARDY, JARON LIGE 6/25/1992 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft

HORNBUCKLE, JOSEPH L JR 4/3/1985 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Having Weapons While Under Disability

JOHNSON, DAVID LEE 2/12/1998 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Aggravated Robbery



LUGO, EDGAR 12/2/1961 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft



MCJUNKIN, SEAN D 3/24/1977 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence



MOSCHELLA, NICOLE ROXANNE 12/13/1982 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. WITNESSES MAY BE COMPELLED TO TESTIFY

NORTH, DARMETRUS L 1/16/1980 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Contempt Of Court

PEREZ, WILLIAM H 12/6/1955 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence



ROVDER, ZACHARY R 10/3/1994 Arrest Of Probationer



SEAWOOD, AZA KENYATTA 9/25/1978 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft



SHULER, SHAWN DEVONTA 8/18/1993 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)

STANLEY, LAVELLE ANTWON 8/24/1989 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Murder

TENSLEY, DEREK VAUGHN 10/26/1976 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Escape

TINKER, DEMETRIUS S 9/23/1980 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments



TORRES, RENE 3/21/1945 OSP Fugitive From Justice



VAUGHN, LAKEYSHA NATASHA 1/25/1987 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Felonious Assault



WILLIAMS, DANIEL ELIJAH 5/29/1995 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Having Weapons While Under Disability

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

ALLMON, DANIEL L 1/30/1989 8/25/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



CROWE, KELLY JEAN 5/21/1974 11/1/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



HALL, AMY L 4/17/1990 10/12/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



HOWARD, ALICIA 11/19/1989 11/13/2016 TIME SERVED



JACKSON, STEVEN CLAY 6/3/1959 11/3/2016 TIME SERVED



JONES, MARQUALE A 5/14/1991 11/12/2016 BONDED OUT



KLASIC, CHARLES OLIVER JR 12/26/1970 10/17/2016 TIME SERVED



KORAN, DARRELL LEE II 5/8/1982 11/16/2016 BONDED OUT

KOVER, MELISSA DIANE 7/5/1982 11/7/2016 TIME SERVED



MALDONADO RIVERA, EVELYSS 4/21/1986 11/15/2016 BONDED OUT

MCCARTNEY, JOHN M 4/28/1969 11/14/2016 TIME SERVED



ROBBINS, MARK JEROME 8/11/1975 11/15/2016 BONDED OUT

SCOTT, LEASAI KEARA 9/23/1996 9/28/2016 TIME SERVED

SCOTT, MARK 6/28/1990 11/7/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

SHEETS, JAMES J 5/7/1986 11/11/2016 BONDED OUT



SHEPPARD, BRITTIANEY BROOKE 3/7/1985 11/14/2016 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



SINKOVICH, DENNIS B 9/12/1971 11/15/2016 TIME SERVED



SPAYDE, LUCAS MICHAEL 9/8/1997 11/2/2016 TIME SERVED



TAUCHE, BRIAN T 11/30/1975 7/18/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



TYCH, ANNA M 2/21/1981 11/14/2016 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



VOLINCHAK, SARA BETH 4/17/1979 9/20/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



WESTON, JAY ROBERT 1/27/1986 7/20/2016 TIME SERVED



WINING, MARK W 2/26/1971 11/8/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE