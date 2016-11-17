JOBS
K. of C. to sponsor wine taste, dinner



Published: Thu, November 17, 2016 @ 8:19 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The President Charity Foundation of the Knights of Columbus is sponsoring a wine taste and pasta dinner Saturday at St. Anne Parish, 4310 Kirk Road. The event will benefit Cafe Augustine, a work readiness program created by the Rev. Edward Brienz of the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown. The cafe helps at-risk young people develop skills that will enable them to be successful in life.

The cost of the event is $30 for a single ticket or $50 per couple. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the event will begin at 7. There also will be a basket raffle, a DJ and dancing.

For tickets or information contact Joe Mackos at 330-792-7745 or 330-506-1303, John DePinto at 330-718-2509, or Mike Jordon at 330-540-7317.

