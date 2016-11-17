JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Jacob Larosa evidence-suppression hearing reset to Dec.



Published: Thu, November 17, 2016 @ 6:00 p.m.

WARREN — An evidence-suppression hearing that had been scheduled for Monday for Jacob Larosa, 16, charged with the murder of his elderly neighbor, has been rescheduled for 9 a.m. Dec. 27.

No reason was given for the change. Larosa is scheduled to go on trial in the March 31, 2015, aggravated murder, attempted rape, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary of Marie Belcastro, 94.

Larosa, of Lafayette Avenue in Niles, was Belcastro’s neighbor.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes