WARREN — An evidence-suppression hearing that had been scheduled for Monday for Jacob Larosa, 16, charged with the murder of his elderly neighbor, has been rescheduled for 9 a.m. Dec. 27.

No reason was given for the change. Larosa is scheduled to go on trial in the March 31, 2015, aggravated murder, attempted rape, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary of Marie Belcastro, 94.

Larosa, of Lafayette Avenue in Niles, was Belcastro’s neighbor.