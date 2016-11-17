CAMPBELL — Former Campbell Police Chief Drew Rauzan today filed a letter stating his intent to appeal his termination.

Mayor Nick Phillips fired Rauzan on Nov. 7 after the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation found Rauzan made sexual advances toward a woman while acting in an official capacity, according to the mayor.

The BCI has not released materials from the investigation to the media, pending possible criminal prosecution of Rauzan.

A hearing before the Campbell Civil Service Commission is tentatively set for Rauzan on Dec. 15.