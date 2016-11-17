JOBS
Food drive will aid Salvation Army



Published: Thu, November 17, 2016 @ 8:20 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

A canned food drive to help the Salvation Army will take place Nov. 25 at the B&O Banquet Hall, 530 Mahoning Ave., sponsored by the Youngstown Reunion Party. There will be a dance from 9 p.m. to 1 p.m. featuring Starlight, a singing group from Akron; Charisma, a singing group from Youngstown; and the Matrix Band featuring Greg Johnson from Youngstown’s Total Package Band.

There also will be a best dressed contest. Finger foods are included in the $10 entrance fee. All are asked to take canned food that will be donated to the Salvation Army. Any churches, companies, or individuals who won’t be able to attend the event may drop-off food donations in a container provided all day Nov. 25 at the B&O.

