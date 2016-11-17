CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The long-running drought in much of the Northeastern United States is expected to persist through the winter.

The U.S. Drought Monitor map released today shows dry conditions continuing through February throughout New England and the only relief coming in parts of upstate New York, where some drought-stricken areas could see improving conditions.

The drought is the worst seen in more than a decade. It has been devastating to farmers and resulted in water restrictions in many places. It has dried up drinking wells and dropped lake levels.

Drought also is expected to persist in much of the Southeast, the Southwest as well as parts of the Midwest and California.