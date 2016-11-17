WARREN — Crews are on the scene repairing a water main break. Once water service has been restored, Warren Township water customers who live on these streets are advised to boil their water for consumption until further notice: Burnett Road, Diehl South Road, Fisher Street, Riverside Drive, Manhattan Avenue, Ritter Road, Woodview Circle and Park Road.

Contact the Trumbull County Sanitary Engineer's office at 330-675-2775 for information.