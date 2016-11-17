BROOKFIELD — Firefighters rescued Flora Cafaro, the sister of J.J. and Anthony Cafaro Sr., from a house fire at her Brookfield home late this afternoon, according to fire reports.

Joe Bell, corporate communications director for the Cafaro Co., confirmed that a fire began in a bedroom of the house and that Flora Cafaro was found in a bathroom by fire crews responding to the scene.

She was transported to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for treatment. As of early this evening, her condition was unknown.

