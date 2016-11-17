AUSTINTOWN

Township police are investigating a possible case of felonious assault after a 14-year-old boy was caught stealing a bandage to cover a stab wound.

Officers were dispatched to Walgreens on N. Meridian Road Wednesday night in reference to two boys walking around the store with a "pink and black possibly toy handgun," according to a police report.

When officers caught up to the boys on Mahoning Avenue, one told police he had been stabbed in the leg earlier that day on Oakwood Avenue at N. Four Mile Run Road.

He also reported that the incident had to do with drug dealing, according to the report.

According to an incident report on the stabbing, the victim is 14 years old. He reportedly admitted to police he deals prescription drugs and carries a pellet gun for protection, stating, "I deal man, I need it, these people always coming at me."

Police also reportedly seized marijuana paraphernalia, a CO2 tank, and pellets from the person who was with the stabbing victim.

The case was forwarded to detectives, according to the report.