NEW YORK (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump offered former military intelligence chief Michael Flynn the job of national security adviser as he began to build out his national security team today, according to a senior Trump official.

The move came as Trump made his most direct foray into foreign policy since the election, meeting with Japan's prime minister.

Flynn, who served as the director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, has advised Trump on national security issues for months. As national security adviser, he would work in the White House and have frequent access to the president. The post does not require Senate confirmation.

The official wouldn't say whether Flynn had accepted the job, which left open the possibility the arrangement was not finalized. The official was not authorized to discuss the offer publicly and insisted on anonymity.

Flynn, who turns 58 in December, built a reputation in the Army as an astute intelligence professional and a straight talker. He retired in 2014 and has been a fierce critic of President Barack Obama's White House and Pentagon, taking issue with the administration's approach to global affairs and fighting Islamic State militants.

Trump is a foreign-policy novice and his early moves on national security are being closely watched by U.S allies and adversaries alike. He's said to be considering a range of officials with varying degrees of experience to lead the State Department and Pentagon.