YOUNGSTOWN

For city police Detective Sgt. Pat Kelly, Thursday was a trip back in time to the day he was first sworn in as a city patrolman 26 years ago.

Kelly said he remembered that day as he watched his son, Casey Kelly, also take the oath for patrolman in city council chambers along with Eric Mallory and Darrel “Fred” Herdman.

The three will begin in-service training today and next week before they are assigned a training officer for three to four months. They will then receive a beat of their own.

All three of the new officers are graduates of the police academy at Youngstown State University.

The three are taking the place of several officers who are retiring, including two retiring today.

Kelly will be retiring in 2018, but he said he looks forward to closing out his career by serving with his son. They are presently the only father-son tandem active in the department.

His son, who served four years in the Navy, said being a police officer, especially in Youngstown, is a lifelong dream.

Mallory, from Warren, also served in the armed forces, in the Army. He said being a police officer is something he has always wanted to do.

Herdman has spent two years as a probation officer with Mahoning County, but he said an internship he had with the department in 2013 made him want to be a member.

Herdman, a native of Scottsdale, Ariz., said he also wants to pay back the city for how it has welcomed him since he moved here seven years ago.

