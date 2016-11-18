Staff report

WARREN

Michael W. Kovalak, 56, of Warren Avenue in Niles, was flown by helicopter to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital Wednesday afternoon after being stabbed by another man during what police are calling a road-rage incident on Pine Avenue Southeast near downtown.

Police say Kovalak is in critical but stable condition.

A witness told The Vindicator Kovalak was driving a pickup truck on Warren Avenue in Niles when a car passed him near Waddell Park. The witness was behind both cars, she said.

Kovalak closely followed the car through Weathersfield Township and into Warren on Pine Avenue until both men ended up out of their vehicles near the entrance to the Northeast Ohio Community Alternative Program at 1:48 p.m., police said.

The witness said when she reached the two men again, they were wrestling on the ground, and there was “blood every where.”

Read more about the case in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.